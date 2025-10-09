2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion gets 100% real about his in-ring longevity

WWE veterans and legends often hit a breaking point in their careers when they're physically unable to continue inside the ring. However, that's not the case with Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, as he recently got candid about his in-ring longevity.

Dolph Ziggler became a household name in the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's creative regime for over a decade. The Showoff was used across all three brands, and he's worked with almost every known name from different eras of wrestling following his debut.

However, he started a new journey in his life as a performer following his 2023 release from WWE. In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the host asked Nemeth about his in-ring future, and the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he hasn't had any major surgery in his career and would continue to perform as long as he can.

"Every once in a while, I do. I don't understand how, with the way I bump and move my body around and as a workaholic and fly so much, how I am not in more pain and I'm not injured more. Just mentally here. Back and neck, but it's been like this since college. It's not bad. I don't understand mathematically; I should've had a couple knee surgeries or a shoulder surgery, but I've had nothing," Nemeth said.

What did Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, do following his WWE release?

In 2023, Dolph Ziggler was released from the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H-led creative regime. The Showoff became a notable name in the industry due to his work in the company and became a WWE Grand Slam Champion before his eventual release in September.

After his release, the 45-year-old veteran signed with TNA Wrestling on a full-time basis and dethroned Moose to become the TNA World Champion. Earlier this year, Nemeth lost the title to Joe Hendry and shifted his focus to the tag team division alongside Ryan Nemeth.

The brothers entered a feud with The Hardy Boyz and won the titles from the legendary duo in April 2025. A few months later, The Nemeth Brothers lost their titles back to Jeff and Matt at Slammiversary 2025 in a Fatal-4-Way Ladder match. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the duo in the Nashville-based promotion.

