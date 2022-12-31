2 Top stars get busted open in SmackDown main event involving Roman Reigns and John Cena

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena were involved in a star-studded main event on SmackDown. The match saw some enticing action which resulted in Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens getting busted open.

The last SmackDown of the year saw the return of John Cena, who was partaking in his first match of the year. He announced a few weeks ago via a video message that upon request from Kevin Owens, the 16-time world champion would be teaming up with KO to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The match started with some end-to-end action between the two former best friends, Owens and Zayn. However, Sami Zayn ended up getting a cut on his nose very early on, forcing the referee to wear gloves. Kevin Owens even mocked the injury.

However, it turns out that the mockery came too soon, and Owens would end up getting busted even worse.

By the end of the match, Owens' left eye could be seen with a huge swelling. The cut was quite deep and will perhaps take some time to heal. However, it is not clear which segment of the match led to the bleeding for both men.

You can check out Kevin Owens' wound here.

Overall, it was a fun bout for fans to watch and served as only the second loss that Roman Reigns has had all year. His first loss came in early 2022 at the Royal Rumble when he lost to Seth Rollins via disqualification.

In this case, Sami Zayn was pinned by Kevin Owens as John Cena took out Roman Reigns.

