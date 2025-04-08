2 WWE champions suffer sudden title match loss before WrestleMania

Two WWE champions were left with a shock loss thanks to their actions in a title match on RAW this week. This comes just weeks before WrestleMania.
The War Raiders faced The New Day in a tag title match on RAW. The stars had their work cut out for them already, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods doing whatever it took to hurt them and ensure they got the message. With the World Tag Team Championship being the goal for the heel stars, after so many years, they were denied when Ivar hit Xavier Woods with a chair in front of the WWE referee.
It was an act of self-defense, as Woods had been about to hit him with it, but with the referee missing that, it appeared that Ivar did this with no provocation. In the end, the reasoning didn't matter, as the War Raiders, the current tag team champions, lost the title match thanks to DQ.
The New Day were the winners but not awarded the WWE championships, thanks to the manner of their victory. After the match was over, they were infuriated and tried to injure their opponents before the security team was forced to break things up to prevent further problems.