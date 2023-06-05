"2 years ago this month we lost our dream job" - Former WWE Superstars share emotional message for fans

Former WWE Superstars shared an emotional and inspiring message for the fans asking them to always follow their vision.

The Bollywood Boyz first made an appearance on WWE television as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Although they were both eliminated in the first round, they were able to impress the management enough that they had a main roster run along with Jinder Mahal.

In fact, the Bollywood Boyz were instrumental during Jinder Mahal's WWE title reign and played a role in helping him retain the title for as long as he did. After spending five years with the company, they were released from their contracts in 2021.

Following their release, Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra have been impressive in the indies and are the current ASW and HWE Tag Team Champions.

Two years after their release from WWE, they have taken to Twitter to share an emotional and inspiring message for the fans.

"2 years ago this month we lost our dream job. In those 2 years we’ve really learned to trust the process, manifest but also do the work. No matter what people tell you, follow your vision. It only fails when you stop believing. Your Punjabi boyz always coming through."

You can check out the tweet below:

Gurv Sihra credits Triple H for helping him have a WWE career

When the Bollywood Boyz debuted in the Cruiserweight Classic, they were a relatively unknown team. Although they had been wrestling in the Indies, their big break came at the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc., Gurv Sihra highlighted how important Triple H's role was in helping them have a career.

“It was awesome for us, especially at that time coming into the CWC and doing the 205 Live show. If it wasn’t for Hunter’s vision of 205 Live or the CWC, I don’t know if we would ever have had jobs, that was our opening. They say everything happens for a reason,” he said. “For us, Harv and I, the reason the 205 Live show started was to get that opportunity to go to CWC, and see what happens for us." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Maybe all the Bollywood Boyz's accomplishments since leaving the company will help them return in the future.

What do you make of Bollywood Boyz's WWE run? Sound off in the comments section.

