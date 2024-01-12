20-plus year veteran counts herself out of WWE Royal Rumble: "I don’t think they would ask me"

A wrestling veteran who has been in the business for almost twenty-three years recently shared that the WWE won't invite her to make a surprise appearance in the 30-woman contest ahead of this year's Royal Rumble on January 27.

The name in question is Gail Kim, who is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling as a producer and occasional on-screen talent. In 2002, Kim's talent landed her a coveted spot on the World Wrestling Entertainment roster. She made a sensational debut, capturing the Women's Championship in her very first match.

The 2024 Royal Rumble PLE is approaching, and only four women have declared their participation so far. These names include Becky Lynch, Bayley, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair.

With IMPACT's collaboration with the Stamford-based promotion, which saw Mickie James light up the Rumble in 2022, Gail Kim was asked about the possibility of entering the 30-woman chaotic fray during her recent appearance on The Ring Belle:

"First off, I don’t think they [WWE] would ask me [to be in the women’s Royal Rumble], which is okay. But you know, you saw Mickie [James] and what a great relationship. I think Scott D’Amore, as our leader in IMPACT has done some amazing things and you know, whatever happens, happens," she said. [From 07:26 to 07:42]

WWE legend Mickie James shakes the world with a major announcement

In the latest news, the former Divas Champion Mickie James has joined OVW in a trailblazing role.

Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) recently announced that the 44-year-old veteran has joined their team as a Creative Director and Head of Female Talent. James reacted to the announcement and thanked OVW for the honor, expressing her excitement for the role.

"Thank you @ovwrestling for everything you’ve done for me. Now I hope to return the love in some way. I am honored and excited for all 2024 has in store. #ovwwrestling," she wrote.

Only time will tell if Gail Kim will make her return to WWE at Tropicana Field after thirteen years.

Do you think Kim will appear at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

