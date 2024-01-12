Major announcement shakes wrestling world; new "era" kicked off by WWE legend

An enormous announcement has shaken up the entire wrestling world as a WWE legend has joined a company with a "trailblazing role" that has kickstarted a new era. The legend has also reacted to the announcement surrounding the role.

Mickie James' place in wrestling and WWE history is iconic. Aside from the numerous titles she's won, her career has also helped inspire many of the current biggest stars in wrestling.

Now, Ohio Valley Wrestling has announced that Mickie James has teamed up with them in a "trailblazing role." She is in a very senior position for the company as the Creative Director and the Head of Female Talent. She's also the Executive Producer for all OVW shows.

The announcement stated that it was a "new era" for OVW Women's Wrestling and that she would also be working at the forefront of a TV series focusing on women's empowerment in wrestling, aside from her other leadership roles.

The WWE legend reacted to the announcement as well, thanking OVW for everything that they'd done for her. She added that she was honored and excited about everything 2024 would bring.

"Thank you @ovwrestling for everything you’ve done for me. Now I hope to return the love in some way. I am honored and excited for all 2024 has in store. #ovwwrestling," wrote James.

The nature of the role appears to be an extensive one, and fans will have to wait to see the changes that James brings to OVW in this new era. With the exciting news shaking up the wrestling world, fans will be interested to see what happens next for the promotion.

