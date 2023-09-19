"No doubt about it" - Former WWE writer Vince Russo reveals which is the "best wrestling show on TV" (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo recently stated that the latest Netflix documentary, Wrestlers, was the best wrestling show on TV today.

The documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at the functioning of Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was once the developmental territory of WWE. Stars like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar learned the ropes while working for the promotion. The Netflix series gives the viewers a peek into how the company is being run today by Al Snow, its financial crisis, and much more.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer lauded Wrestlers, saying it was the best wrestling show on TV, though he has seen just one episode of the series yet. Vince Russo also lavished praise on how Al Snow was running OVW, saying Endeavor could have him develop new talent in the company.

"I saw one episode of it, and it's the best wrestling show on TV. No doubt about it. I sat there and watched it with my wife. A storyline in the show is they are hiring for money. If I'm Endeavor, I'm gonna say, 'Throw these guys a million dollars.' You've got Al Snow down there. Let him develop us new talent. You do it for a fraction of the cost. I think these are the things they are gonna be looking at," said Vince Russo. [6:14 - 6:48]

Check out the full episode below:

WWE veteran Al Snow on when he would retire

Apart from his backstage responsibilities in OVW, Al Snow even wrestles for the promotion and for other independent companies as well, albeit occasionally. In a recent interview, the wrestling veteran revealed that he would hang up his wrestling boots the day he felt he wasn't fit enough to step inside the ring.

"I would never continue in the ring if I felt like I was an embarrassment," Snow explained. "I won't do it. So far — and maybe I'm wrong — but I don't think I've gotten quite to that point," said Al Snow.

Expand Tweet

Al Snow had two stints with WWE, the first from 1995-1997 and the second one from 1998-2008, during which he undertook a variety of roles.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.