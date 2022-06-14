20-time champion says John Cena taught him "a lot" in WWE

Two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz recently opened up on what he has learned from John Cena.

The Cenation Leader is one of the greatest of all time. His ten-year tenure as the face of the company was unparalleled to anybody before him. During his stay as the top babyface of WWE, Cena won 16 world titles and became a household name. The veteran has also been responsible for mentoring and advising many of the current superstars.

On the latest episode of the In The Kliq podcast, another veteran, The Miz, explained his relationship with John Cena and was asked whether he ever took advice from him. He admitted that Cena taught him a lot in WWE.

“Of course. Cena is a wealth of knowledge and he’s more than willing to hand it out if you’re willing to listen. He would always teach me different things in the ring that I need to do like how to listen, how to hear, what to do, and when to do it. You know, I could go on and on and on. But I mean, yeah, Cena has taught me a lot in the WWE.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

John Cena and The Miz last crossed paths five years ago

The A-Lister and Cena once main evented WrestleMania together 11 years ago. It's been a long time, but the last time they crossed paths was in 2017 at WrestleMania 33. On the Show of Shows, Nikki Bella and Cena defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

The Miz and Maryse, on the other hand, have become even stronger as they have a show together called Miz and Mrs, which has entered its third season.

Meanwhile, Cena is scheduled to appear on the June 127 episode of RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far