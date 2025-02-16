20-year-old WWE star pays tribute to Roman Reigns in what could be his last match ever

A popular 20-year-old WWE Superstar recently paid tribute to the OG Bloodline leader, Roman Reigns, at this year's NXT Vengeance Day. This could also be the star's last match ever.

Je'Von Evans has been embroiled in a fierce feud with Ethan Page for months. In December of last year, Page viciously attacked Evans, breaking his jaw in the process. Although the 20-year-old star wanted revenge on Page, he was not medically cleared to compete.

However, on last week's WWE NXT, Dr. David Cohen revealed that Evans was medically cleared to compete against Page at Vengeance Day, but he also noted that this might be the star's last match ever if his jaw breaks again.

Both stars finally went head-to-head at the latest WWE NXT event, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, during the match, Je'Von Evans paid tribute to Roman Reigns by hitting his opponent with the Superman Punch.

Although Je'Von Evans put on an incredible fight, it was not enough to defeat Ethan Page. In the final moments of the match, Page took control of the bout and eventually emerged victorious. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Evans' future following this loss.

