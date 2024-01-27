20-year veteran sheds light on his rocky relationship with Vince McMahon

A former WWE Superstar, who was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for almost two decades, recently unmasked the backstage tension with Vince McMahon.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler (now Nic Nemeth) had a chat with Chris Jericho and discussed the rumored backstage heat with Mr. McMahon.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, the star praised WWE producer and Hall of Famer Pat Patterson who saw the spark in young Nemeth and became his mentor.

However, according to Dolph Ziggler, McMahon's opinion of him was a rollercoaster. One day, the former WWE CEO saw him as the next Shawn Michaels and the next day, he was just another face in the crowd.

With others in the Stamford-based promotion not quite seeing eye-to-eye with Vince McMahon, The Showoff's climb to the top of the mountain kept getting put on hold.

"Let me squash that rumor, because it's a fact. It got to a point where he was pitching for me so much for years that the second highest [executive] that there could be in a meeting at that point was like, 'Yeah, we're just to a point where we're just making you lose just to watch his face.' And I go, 'Oh, that's not a great way to run the company!'" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Vince McMahon stepped down from all roles with WWE and UFC's TKO Group

In a shocking turn of events, a former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the company over sex trafficking.

The 78-year-old was accused of forcing Grant into a physical relationship and sharing her intimate pictures with other WWE employees to keep her job. The repercussions of the legal lawsuit resulted in Vince McMahon forfeiting his place in the TKO Group or any role in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The former Executive Chairman released a statement mentioning Ms. Grant's lawsuit is baseless and that he will vigorously defend himself to clear up his name.

"I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations and look forward to clearing my name,'' said Vince McMahon.

As of now, the WWE Universe will shift its focus from McMahon to enjoying the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event tonight.

