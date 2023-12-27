"2024 will be special" - Rhea Ripley sends a message to Buddy Matthews 

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a message to her fiancé, AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Ripley and Matthews are currently working for separate companies. In August 2023, the couple announced their engagement after previously confirming their relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley shared a photo with Matthews and mentioned that she is excited to spend the rest of her life with her partner.

"Very excited to spend the rest of my life with this one 2024 will be special!" wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's Instagram post and message to Matthews:

Becky Lynch has her sights set on Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch has teased the possibility of her challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Ripley has successfully defended her title against top names, including Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and others.

Speaking in an interview with on Strutting From Gorilla, Lynch claimed that she was going to take Ripley's title away from her. The Man also made a bold statement regarding the main event scene and concluded by stating that she wants to win the title at WrestleMania 40.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]," she said.

Ripley is currently on the back of a win over Maxxine Dupri, whom she defeated in a non-title match on RAW. This led to a confrontation between Ripley and Ivy Nile, who will challenge The Eradicator for her title at the Day 1 edition of the red brand.

