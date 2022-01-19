Legendary superstar plans to work with Rikishi after leaving WWE

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty has expressed his desire to work with his Attitude Era teammate and occasional dance partner, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

After recently taking the personal decision to leave WWE as a coach at The Performance Center, the man known for wowing crowds with his iconic dance move The Worm, is looking to step back into the ring.

Speaking to Le Champion Chris Jericho on his podcast Talk is Jericho, Scotty spoke about a recent encounter he had with Rikishi, regarding a possible reunion in 2022.

"It was the first time I've seen him in like five or six years probably, but he was in Orlando, we sat down. We're gonna try to do some stuff together."

It's always enjoyable to look back on what made Too Cool one of the most entertaining tag teams, during a time many would consider to be WWE's most significant period.

Scotty 2 Hotty's history with Rikishi

Despite not gaining as much popularity with mainstream audiences as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, the team of Rikishi, Scotty 2 Hotty, and Grand Master Sexay captured the attention of many fans during the Attitude Era.

A move by Scotty 2 Hotty that won over WWE fans was "The Worm," during the team's post-match celebrations. On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former tag team champion spoke of the origin of the move and what it was like to dance with Too Cool.

The start of a new year gives everyone a chance to hit reset and focus on new personal targets.

With a legion of loyal fans gained from his time in the WWE, many will be keen to see what the Master of The Worm has in store for fans in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

(Please H/T Wrestling with Chris Jericho and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.)

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi reunite ? Yes No 8 votes so far