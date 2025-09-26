21-time champion is not a fan of Stephanie McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame induction

A 21-time Champion in WWE isn't a fan of Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame induction announcement. At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker came out and joined Stephanie in the crowd, only to reveal that the Billion Dollar Princess will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026.

Ad

The news of the induction was apparently a surprise for Stephanie from her husband, Triple H. However, former WWE star Stevie Richards isn't on board with the news.

On The Stevie Richards Show, the 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion was asked whether Stephanie's induction into the Hall of Fame was deserved based on her on-screen work and as a writer.

"Well, as a writer, she deserves to never be in the Hall of Fame. That should be in the Hall of Shame. I'm serious. That should be in the Hall of Shame," Richards answered.

Ad

Trending

Stephanie had served as WWE's creative head in the 2000s and had mixed results. Richards then claimed that Shane McMahon deserved an induction way before Stephanie due to the work he put in the ring regularly.

"Shane by a mile deserves it more than Stephanie for just the performance and the memorable moments in his matches and how he still could cut a promo...It's still enough body of work where Shane deserves to be in the Hall of Fame long before Stephanie, way before Stephanie," he added.

Ad

Richards mentioned that Stephanie's early character on WWE TV was interesting before she disappeared and came back as GM of SmackDown.

He said that later when she returned to WWE programming as part of the villainous Authority, things got repetitive and boring after a point.

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Triple H joked about Stephanie McMahon not being happy with him

Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame announcement came as a surprise to her, planned by Triple H. She was visibly emotional as The Undertaker informed her of her induction.

Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Triple H joked that his wife was "not happy" with him over catching her off guard and that he was in "trouble."

Ad

Meanwhile, several WWE stars also congratulated Stephanie McMahon on her Hall of Fame induction.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More