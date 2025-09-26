21-time champion is not a fan of Stephanie McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame induction

A 21-time Champion in WWE isn't a fan of Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame induction announcement. At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker came out and joined Stephanie in the crowd, only to reveal that the Billion Dollar Princess will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026.
The news of the induction was apparently a surprise for Stephanie from her husband, Triple H. However, former WWE star Stevie Richards isn't on board with the news.
On The Stevie Richards Show, the 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion was asked whether Stephanie's induction into the Hall of Fame was deserved based on her on-screen work and as a writer.
"Well, as a writer, she deserves to never be in the Hall of Fame. That should be in the Hall of Shame. I'm serious. That should be in the Hall of Shame," Richards answered.
Stephanie had served as WWE's creative head in the 2000s and had mixed results. Richards then claimed that Shane McMahon deserved an induction way before Stephanie due to the work he put in the ring regularly.
"Shane by a mile deserves it more than Stephanie for just the performance and the memorable moments in his matches and how he still could cut a promo...It's still enough body of work where Shane deserves to be in the Hall of Fame long before Stephanie, way before Stephanie," he added.
Richards mentioned that Stephanie's early character on WWE TV was interesting before she disappeared and came back as GM of SmackDown.
He said that later when she returned to WWE programming as part of the villainous Authority, things got repetitive and boring after a point.
You can watch the video below:
Triple H joked about Stephanie McMahon not being happy with him
Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame announcement came as a surprise to her, planned by Triple H. She was visibly emotional as The Undertaker informed her of her induction.
Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Triple H joked that his wife was "not happy" with him over catching her off guard and that he was in "trouble."
Meanwhile, several WWE stars also congratulated Stephanie McMahon on her Hall of Fame induction.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.