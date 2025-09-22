  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • "Has anybody got a good lawyer?" - WWE CCO Triple H quips about Stephanie McMahon not being happy with him

"Has anybody got a good lawyer?" - WWE CCO Triple H quips about Stephanie McMahon not being happy with him

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 22, 2025 13:29 GMT
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (Image Credit: WWE.com)

WWE Wrestlepalooza is in the history books, but fans are still reeling from the announcement that took Stephanie McMahon by surprise. Her husband, Triple H, made a witty remark after the show went off the air.

Ad

The Billion Dollar Princess was seated ringside when The Undertaker came out in his biker gimmick to inform her that she would be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026.

A visibly emotional Stephanie hugged Taker as the crowd gave her a huge round of applause. Later on, Triple H took to his X (fka Twitter) handle to share backstage footage of him congratulating his wife in a heartwarming moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on the post-Wrestlepalooza show, The Game joked that Stephanie was not happy with him, as the bombshell announcement had caught her off guard.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

"Yeah, has anybody got a good lawyer? I’m in trouble. Steph is not happy with me."

You can check out the post-Wrestlepalooza show below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Triple H makes a shocking WWE revelation

Triple H revealed that people have been reaching out to him nowadays to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t get a text or a voicemail from somebody saying either, 'I want to come home,' or 'I’ve never been there, is there an opportunity for me there?' 'I’m overseas right now.' 'I have this time left on my deal'. 'Hey, I would love to explore WWE and come into the Performance Center.' NXT, whatever that is," he said.
Ad

The Hunter didn't name-drop anyone, but his comments suggested that the company's big presence on Netflix and ESPN has caught the attention of many talents.

With Wrestlepalooza behind us, the creative will now turn its attention to Crown Jewel, which will take place on October 20.

Fans must tune into Monday Night RAW tonight to catch all the fallout from Wrestlepalooza.

If you carry quotes from the first half of the article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications