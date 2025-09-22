"Has anybody got a good lawyer?" - WWE CCO Triple H quips about Stephanie McMahon not being happy with him

WWE Wrestlepalooza is in the history books, but fans are still reeling from the announcement that took Stephanie McMahon by surprise. Her husband, Triple H, made a witty remark after the show went off the air.

The Billion Dollar Princess was seated ringside when The Undertaker came out in his biker gimmick to inform her that she would be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026.

A visibly emotional Stephanie hugged Taker as the crowd gave her a huge round of applause. Later on, Triple H took to his X (fka Twitter) handle to share backstage footage of him congratulating his wife in a heartwarming moment.

Speaking on the post-Wrestlepalooza show, The Game joked that Stephanie was not happy with him, as the bombshell announcement had caught her off guard.

"Yeah, has anybody got a good lawyer? I’m in trouble. Steph is not happy with me."

You can check out the post-Wrestlepalooza show below:

Triple H makes a shocking WWE revelation

Triple H revealed that people have been reaching out to him nowadays to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t get a text or a voicemail from somebody saying either, 'I want to come home,' or 'I’ve never been there, is there an opportunity for me there?' 'I’m overseas right now.' 'I have this time left on my deal'. 'Hey, I would love to explore WWE and come into the Performance Center.' NXT, whatever that is," he said.

The Hunter didn't name-drop anyone, but his comments suggested that the company's big presence on Netflix and ESPN has caught the attention of many talents.

With Wrestlepalooza behind us, the creative will now turn its attention to Crown Jewel, which will take place on October 20.

Fans must tune into Monday Night RAW tonight to catch all the fallout from Wrestlepalooza.

