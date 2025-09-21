Triple H claims former WWE Superstars want to return

Triple H has made a claim that former WWE superstars want to return to the promotion. Since taking over as the creative head of the promotion, The Game has overseen a number of changes. In addition to this, many stars have returned to WWE under his regime.

In 2023, CM Punk made his blockbuster return to WWE after nearly a decade away. This was followed by his wife, AJ Lee's, return to the company a few weeks ago, 10 years after her last WWE match.

Speaking on Countdown to Wrestlepalooza, Triple H said the way he and WWE President Nick Khan run the company is different from what the situation was earlier. He mentioned that a lighter schedule also draws interest from former stars of the company.

"There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t get a text or a voicemail from somebody saying either, ‘I want to come home,’ or ‘I’ve never been there, is there an opportunity for me there? I’m overseas right now. I have this time left on my deal. Hey, I would love to explore WWE and come into the Performance Center. NXT, whatever that is,’" he said.

The Cerebral Assassin added that with WWE growing with brands like Netflix and ESPN, there is always an interest from other wrestlers.

"The opportunity right now, where we sit, opportunities like Netflix, like the CW, like USA, like ESPN, especially, open that door for talent to say, ‘Man, I’m in this place in my life, but I either want to go back to the top of the mountain, or I want to be on the top of the mountain,'” he added.

You can watch the video below:

Triple H surprised Stephanie McMahon with Hall of Fame induction news

During Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance on the show and joined Stephanie McMahon in the crowd. He revealed that Stephanie would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

During the post-show, Triple H revealed that his wife had no idea the announcement was coming. He joked that Stephanie was not happy with him and he needed a lawyer.

He then hailed Stephanie for her contributions to WWE over the years, both in and outside the ring.

