21-time WWE champion claims he was a victim of Triple H; says nobody should pity The Game if he got fired

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently addressed the possibility of Triple H getting fired from WWE, claiming he was a victim of The Game.

After wrestling for several years in other promotions, Richards joined the Stamford-based company in 1999. He spent nearly nine years as an active competitor in WWE and held the Hardcore Championship 21 times. The 52-year-old was released from his contract in August 2008.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Vince Russo claimed Triple H's WWE career is done after The Rock joined TKO's board of directors due to the previous heat between the two stars. Meanwhile, Richards has also commented on the matter. The former Hardcore Champion stated that nobody should pity The Game if he got fired, claiming he was a victim of the current CCO during his run in WWE.

"Why are we feeling sympathy for multi-millionaires? How many tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars, does he have? Also, does Triple H have any sympathy for your struggles or anybody else's or any of the people when he was a talent that he just, like, wouldn't say yes to... I was right there and I'd seen it and I was the victim of a lot of Triple H's politicking and condescending attitude, costing talent money or maybe even getting talent fired. And yeah, they [DX] treated Rocky like sh*t. They treated him really really bad. And now, however, many years later, it's coming full circle," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"But even if Rock gets rid of Shawn [Michaels], gets rid of Hunter, they're millionaires. They're nobody to pity or feel sympathy for because they have all the money they could ever need for generations to come. The reason why they're still in it is not because they love it. It's because of the power, the God complex over people even though they got their favorites and they're the parental figures in NXT, these dudes are still the same guys, I'm sorry. They're still the same condescending pri*ks that have cost a lot of people their careers. And who knows how many people have they set on a road to despair, depression, and death? They don't feel any sympathy for them." [8:42 - 10:20]

The Undertaker commented on Triple H's work as WWE's Chief Content Officer

After holding several backstage positions over the past years, Triple H was promoted to Chief Content Officer in 2022 after Vince McMahon's initial retirement from the Stamford-based company. Several experts and fans have since praised his work.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker addressed Triple H's leadership style, stating that he runs the creative process calmly.

"He's (Triple H) doing it calmly. So I'm not... I'm not around, obviously, like I used to be. When I was working full-time, or even when I wasn't working full-time. It was just so chaotic. There is like this calm backstage. The crew itself, the talent, they're relatively young. Top to bottom, they're young people. They're all so chill. I've seen Triple H get worked up, but I haven't seen him yell at talent. I haven't seen him bad mouth anybody. There's been times where you come back through the curtain and you know that a**-chewing is coming. I haven't seen that with him," he said. (H/T Fightful)

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition nearly four years ago. He has since made several sporadic WWE appearances. His latest came on NXT last October. It would be interesting to see if The Deadman would return for one more match under Triple H's creative leadership.

