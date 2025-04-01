21-year-old female star calls out The Undertaker and current World champion after recent WWE show

A rising star is starting to make a name for herself on a new WWE show. She recently called out The Undertaker and a current World Champion as well.

WWE launched LFG earlier this year. It's a show where rising prospects have the opportunity to be mentored by legends on how to become a WWE Superstar. Bully Ray, Mickie James, The Undertaker, and Booker T are the legends featured on the show. Each of them has several prospects assigned to them. The show includes prominent guests such as WWE stars and veterans. Previous guests have included CM Punk and Eric Bischoff. This week, Gunther was a guest on the show. During the episode, he asked Zena Sterling why she was there.

Zena replied that she wanted to be the best and entertain people. Gunther told her that nobody cares if she is trying to be the best because no one wants to see a Barbie. Later in the show, she faced off against Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele. Although she lost the contest, she was able to outwrestle her. Both Undertaker and Gunther acknowledged her performance in the ring.

Zena Sterling has now taken to social media to call out The Phenom and the current World Heavyweight Champion.

"“Out wrestling the Olympic gold medalist” -Gunther & Undertaker hahaha who still wants to doubt me… 🤭😉 #TeamBubba #WWELFG."

Check out her post below:

WWE legend Mickie James criticized Zena Sterling's ring gear

Although Zena Sterling lost the match against Tyra Mae Steele, her performance was impressive enough for her to earn the first point for Team Bubba Ray Dudley. However, Mickie James was frustrated with her.

After the match, Mickie criticized Zena's gear for looking like jazzed-up lingerie. She said this frustrated her because she was part of the Divas era, when women were objectified, and felt this was a step back.

"Can I talk to you about your gear? I lived during the diva era, and we fought very, very hard to not have to wrestle in lingerie anymore. Since I'm a female, I can speak on this. It's very frustrating when women go out there and wrestle, and all I see is their a**. And I can't look past it. It's all I see. It's very distracting. So you want to be taken serious as a wrestler, but you're wrestling in pretty much jazzed up lingerie. And that's my opinion. And that's coming from someone who's had to wrestle on TV a lot."

It will be interesting to see who will win this season of LFG.

