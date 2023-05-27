NWA World Junior champion, Kerry Morton lashed out at WWE star Dominik Mysterio when asked about the dominance of the 26-year-old.

Kerry is the son of legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton. He is currently signed to National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where he is the current NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

During a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest alongside Ricky Morton, Kerry had a few harsh words about Dominik while staying in character:

"Listen, tell Dominik Mysterio to find some wrestling boots that he can actually fit in to work this guy. That’s for sure. Dominik Mysterio couldn’t lace up my boots. Sorry buddy. Just the facts jack… Listen, when you’re a National Champion in cheerleading, a State Champion in wrestling, a State Champion in theatrics, what isn’t there I can’t do? What did Dominik Mysterio ever do? Who did he ever beat!? That’s the real question." (H/T PostWrestling)

aoife (ee-fa) 🧚🏻 @wizkhaleefa Why do I fancy Dominik mysterio Why do I fancy Dominik mysterio https://t.co/hgdUaOv3k2

Ricky Morton was a well-established name during his time, who left his mark in every promotion he competed at. Kerry has followed in his family's footsteps by considering the squared circle his home and is already off to a flying start in his professional wrestling career.

Dominik Mysterio has been in red-hot form in WWE

While Dominik Mysterio has majorly been a tag team wrestler in his short pro wrestling career, the 26-year-old has picked up a series of victories in singles competition over the last few weeks. The Judgment Day star defeated Apollo Crews on this week's RAW. He has also bested Xavier Woods multiple times and is undefeated in singles matches since losing to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

Dominik addressed his recent victories during a recent interview, stating that it proves that he can fare well as a singles star as well:

"You know, people need to see that not only is The Judgment Day, like you said, strong as a unit, but, you know, we're also strong individually. And just proving that I can beat Xavier Woods, one of the longest reigning Tag Team Champions, not once but twice is proving that I can hang in there as a singles competitor."

WWE UK @WWEUK



#WWERaw Your Monday night entertainment has never looked so good Your Monday night entertainment has never looked so good 😈#WWERaw https://t.co/eT29kRZzKD

A new report has claimed that WWE is high on the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and he could be a part of this year's Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake Premium Live Event.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes