21-year-old WWE star teases potential showdown against NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch finally became a Grand Slam champion after winning the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours after her win, Roxanne Perez seemingly teased a potential match against Lynch.

Stratton put up a valiant effort against Lynch, who received a title shot following a verbal confrontation with The Blockbuster Blonde. It was a back-and-forth match, but The Man was the better wrestler that night, as she won her first-ever NXT Women's Championship.

It's unclear what's next for Lynch, whether she'll defend the title on the main roster or in NXT. Stratton would definitley want a rematch while other NXT stars won't pass up a chance to face one of the best ever.

One of these stars includes Roxanne Perez, who posted an image of her with Lynch. It appears the photo was taken before Perez made it to the WWE and she could have been asking for The Man's autograph.

Roxanne Perez vs. Becky Lynch is a dream match for many NXT fans. Perez is currently not involved in any long-term feuds at the moment. Her most recent match on NXT TV was a Fatal 4-Way to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship last month.

Becky Lynch, Grand Slam Champion

Becky Lynch made history on Tuesday, after winning the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton. Lynch became just the sixth WWE superstar to achieve the feat, following Bayley, Asuka Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

It took 2,257 days for Lynch to achieve the feat but it was worth it. She had never won the NXT Women's Title before getting called up to the main roster. Her first championship was the SmackDown Women's Title in 2016. She won the RAW Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Lynch added the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to her resume earlier this year when she won it with Lita. It was worth the wait for The Man who was ecstatic after the match on Tuesday.

