21-year-old WWE Superstar teases becoming Mandy Rose's next challenger

Mandy Rose is currently at the top of the black-and-gold brand as the NXT Women's Champion with 386 days and counting. However, it looks like Roxanne Perez might be her next challenger for the title.

Last year, Mandy Rose made a shocking transition from the main roster to the NXT. She later revealed that she created a stable with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne called Toxic Attraction, and the trio set their eyes on all women's gold. The prophecy came true as the stable won the NXT Women's and Tag Team Championship.

Despite Dolin and Jayne losing their tag team titles, they helped Rose to retain her championship on several occasions. She is currently in her first reign as champion and has crossed over 386 days as the top woman on the brand. However, there might be a new challenger waiting for The Golden Goddess.

Roxanne Perez, who is in her rookie year, has accomplished several feats on NXT. After finishing off her rivalry with best friend-turned-rival Cora Jade, Perez might be looking to add gold to her resume. She recently left a one-word message for Rose, hinting that she is coming for the title:

"Hey," Roxanne tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if Perez gets to face The Golden Goddess at NXT Deadline or if she will be a participant in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge.

Mandy Rose recently defeated Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on NXT

Last month, Mandy Rose defeated Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc with the help of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. A few weeks later, she celebrated one year of being the champion.

However, it was interrupted by Alba Fyre, who issued a challenge to Rose for the title in a Last Woman Standing match. In the weeks leading up to the match, Fyre took out the remaining members of Toxic Attraction.

Last Wednesday, the two women met each other in the main event, where Mandy Rose put her title on the line against Fyre for the third time this year. The two put on an excellent showing, as The Golden Goddess had no backup from her stable.

In the end, Fyre went climbed a ladder to hit Rose, but out came NXT UK's Isla Dawn, who attacked the challenger and pushed her off the ladder and onto the table. This allowed Rose to retain and continue her reign as the champion.

Who do you think will dethrone Mandy Rose as the champion? Sound off in the comment section.

