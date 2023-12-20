21-year veteran officially announced for upcoming WWE show; mystery opponent yet to be revealed

Christmas may come once a year, but WWE fans in Baltimore won't have to wait that long for an electrifying gift.

The holiday season is about to get a whole lot more "RKO-tastic" as Randy Orton officially slithered onto the roster for Live Holiday Tour.

The Viper has been in the wrestling business for over 20 years now and has won several accolades in the company. Being a ten-time WWE Championship, a four-time World Heavyweight Championship, a one-time Intercontinental Championship, a one-time United States Championship, and a four-time Tag Team Championship, Orton has reached the pinnacle of the sport.

The 43-year-old veteran is currently involved in a program with The Bloodline following his return at the Survivor Series and signing with SmackDown. Orton was put on the shelf for over eighteen months when Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked him.

Mark your calendars for December 26th because CFG Bank Arena in Maryland will be transformed into a den of anticipation as The Apex Predator prepares to unleash his wrath on a mystery opponent for now.

Speculations can suggest that Orton would face either Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso in Baltimore. However, the two Bloodline members are set to face Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match and LA Knight in a Street Fight, respectively.

Wrestling veteran says Randy Orton is a perfect challenger to end Gunther's WWE Intercontinental title reign

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about The Viper being a perfect challenger that could end Gunther's IC title reign.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter mentioned that despite Randy Orton and The Ring General being on different brands, a match between the two men for the title is possible.

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion."

Only time will tell who will emerge as The Apex Predator's opponent at the WWE Live Holiday Tour on December 26.

Who should challenge Randy Orton at the upcoming WWE show?