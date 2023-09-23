22-year-old star announces her exit from WWE; she was said to resemble Charlotte Flair

A WWE Superstar who allegedly resembles Charlotte Flair has been released from her contract.

The star in question is Melanie Brzezinski, who was one of the latest signings by the Stamford-based company. The 22-year-old star was hired in December 2022 on a developmental contract followed by a successful tryout.

She is a fitness model who has dreamt of being a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for a long time. Hence, during her tryouts, she impressed WWE judges with her exceptional promo skills and in-ring tactics.

Dave Meltzer earlier noted that Brzezinski has qualities very similar to Charlotte Flair. Irrespective of that, the 22-year-old never wrestled a match on the NXT brand but has a few backstage pictures with Chase U members on her social media.

Following the latest talent releases by WWE, Brzezinski took to her Instagram stories to announce that her time with the company was over. She is nothing but grateful for the experience she had in World Wrestling Entertainment and also thanked fans for all the love and support.

Check out the screenshot of her story below:

Melanie Brzezinski wrote this on her Instagram story.

It remains to be seen if The Queen was looking forward to meeting her potential protege down the line. However, the 22-year-old female star's exit from WWE has now made it beyond imagination.

Do you think Melanie Brzezinski resembles Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comments section below.