WWE makes a major new signing who allegedly resembles Charlotte Flair

Triple H's WWE isn't just getting back former talent as he is also actively recruiting new faces from outside the wrestling world, and one of them could be the next Charlotte Flair. WWE recently hired Melanie Brzezinski on a developmental contract after a successful tryout, and Dave Meltzer revealed that the newest WWE signing shares a few similarities with The Queen.

The 22-year-old fitness model studies at the University of Tampa and has had a longtime dream of getting into WWE. Brzezinski attended the special tryout session on December 1st and impressed the WWE judges with her presence and promo skills.

WWE officials didn't waste time offering her a deal as she seemingly ticked all the boxes required to be a pro wrestling star. People who watched her closely noted that Melanie looks like WWE's Queen, Charlotte Flair.

Here's what Dave Meltzer wrote about the 22-year-old in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Melanie Brzezinski, 22, a bodybuilder and student at the University of Tampa, was signed this past week after a tryout. She was said to resemble Charlotte Flair."

As stated above, Brzezinski has worked incredibly hard to secure a WWE contract as she applied for a tryout opportunity six times before getting approved. Melanie, who is also known as Rosie Ray, even got a personal trainer earlier this year to help her prepare for the two-day tryout.

Her efforts have paid off, as the highly-rated prospect will now report to the Performance Center to begin her WWE journey.

When will Charlotte Flair return to WWE?

While WWE might have potentially found the next Charlotte Flair, the former women's champion is still far from being done with her illustrious career.

Flair has been away from WWE TV since losing to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash and speculation suggests she is nearing the day of her in-ring return. WWE's creative team has begun developing plans for the 36-year-old superstar, as she's also been spotted training in preparation for her highly-anticipated comeback.

It would be a safe bet for Charlotte to make her first WWE appearance in next month's Royal Rumble Match as the company has historically saved its big-name returns for the show.

There are also no updates on WWE's possible WrestleMania opponent for Charlotte, even though Ric Flair has been petitioning for his daughter to take on Bianca Belair at the Show of Shows.

Would you like to see Flair vs. Belair? If not, how would you like to see Charlotte reintroduced to the WWE Universe? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes