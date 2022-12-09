WWE Creative reportedly making plans for major star to return

With 2022 drawing to a close, fans are starting to fantasy-book which absent WWE stars will make their comebacks in 2023. One star who is reportedly on her way back is Charlotte Flair.

The Queen has not been seen in the ring for over 6 months after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th. Since then, the 36-year-old star has taken a huge step in her personal life as she and fellow pro wrestler Andrade El Idolo tied the knot and got married this past summer.

However, with WrestleMania season fast approaching, recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have come out indicating that Flair may soon be back in the ring.

Like her father, Ric Flair, Charlotte has become one of the most successful stars in pro wrestling history, with 14 world title victories to her name as well as a Royal Rumble match win.

Ric Flair wants Charlotte Flair to go for gold when she returns to WWE

Despite the fact that the second-generation star has won and achieved almost everything she can in the company, her father sees one major star as a huge hurdle for her.

Speaking on his podcast, To Be The Man, The Nature Boy said he would like his daughter to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's title when she returns to WWE.

"When The Queen comes back, god, I'm pushing for, I would like it to be against Bianca Belair. There are some great matches for her, too, when she comes back. When you're great, like Randy, like The Queen, the opportunities are endless. There is always someone who wants to be you or thinks they can be you, and until they are, good luck trying." H/T Sportskeeda

A match with Flair is something that Belair herself has heavily teased as Charlotte is the only member of WWE's four horsewomen, along with Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch, that she has yet to defeat,

