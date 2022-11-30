WWE Legend claims a 100-year-old Charlotte Flair will still be better than 95% of the women's roster

A large section of the fanbase awaits the WWE return of Charlotte Flair amidst her latest social media tease. Ric Flair recently commented on Charlotte's WWE status and made a massive claim while comparing her to other talents.

The Queen has been on a hiatus from WWE since May following her match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. Ric Flair couldn't wait for Charlotte to be back in action as he felt she could have a memorable feud with Bianca Belair leading up to WrestleMania 39.

As we'd noted earlier, Flair also shared an update on Randy Orton's recovery, and likened The Viper to The Queen as he felt they were both all-time greats in wrestling circles.

It has proven to be difficult for up-and-coming talent to displace names like Randy and Flair at the top, as the Nature Boy revealed on his podcast:

"When the Queen comes back, god, I'm pushing for, I would like it to be against Bianca Belair. There are some great matches for her, too, when she comes back. When you're great, like Randy, like The Queen, the opportunities are endless. There is always someone who wants to be you or thinks they can be you, and until they are, good luck trying." [24:16 - 24:39]

Ric Flair continued waxing lyrical about his daughter as he thought she was one of, if not the greatest, female wrestlers ever. Flair claimed that Charlotte would still be able to perform at a higher level than most talents, even at an advanced age.

The former WCW Champion only considered Sasha Banks to be on the same plane as Charlott, as he added:

"She could wrestle until she was 100 years old and be better than 95% of the girls there. I mean, I watch the show. I'm not being critical of anybody; I'm just saying that's how good she is. Same with Sasha. You've got two who just stand out." [24:40 - 25:00]

"Not everybody can be Tom Brady" - Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair's superiority in the WWE

It's a well-established fact that not everyone can reach the main event in WWE. Even those who do might only be there for a short time. Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, has consistently been in the upper echelon of the women's division, amassing a record-breaking number of women's titles since her debut.

Ric Flair said that wrestlers like Charlotte come along only once in a generation and can't be matched with the rest of the crowd.

The WWE legend referenced some of the greatest athletes of all time to explain his point, as you can view below:

"This is not belittling anybody, but not everybody can be Tom Brady. Not everybody can be Aaron Rogers. Not everybody can be Jimmy Brown. Not everybody can be LeBron James. There are going to be some that are better than others. And that's just a fact of the way of life. Not everyone can be Conrad Thompson!" [25:01 - 25:24]

Is Charlotte Flair the greatest women's superstar of all time? Sound off in the comments section.

