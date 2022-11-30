"I don't think he'd want me to share" - Veteran star confirms he is in regular touch with the injured Randy Orton

There has been a lot of talk about Randy Orton's status following his most recent surgery. During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he is in regular contact with Orton and was aware of the former Evolution member's current condition.

Orton has not wrestled since May after he was forced to take some time off due to a severe back injury. There has been apparent concern over The Viper's in-ring future, as many fans hoped he would be back in the ring by now.

Randy Orton is expected to be out for an extended period following his latest surgery. Ric Flair confirmed that he'd spoken to his close friend about the procedure that happened in Birmingham, Alabama, earlier this month.

The Nature Boy, however, didn't reveal much about the injury but stated that Randy Orton's recovery was going along as planned. Flair anticipates Orton performing at an even higher level than before when he gets the green signal to return.

Here's what Flair revealed on this week's To Be The Man show:

"He is [coming along]. I talk to him all the time. I just haven't talked about his surgery because I don't think he'd want me to share, but yeah. He'll be back better than ever." [23:46 - 24:00]

Ric Flair says WWE has two massive matches for Randy Orton after his WWE return

The 42-year-old Orton remains one of WWE's most recognizable names despite several new faces emerging to the fore in recent times.

Ric Flair has been a massive Randy Orton supporter for a long time and couldn't miss the chance to praise the superstar's enviable look on his podcast.

The 16-time world champion was also excited about Orton's potential on-screen plans following his comeback. He believes WWE could book The Viper in high-profile matches against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Flair added:

"Now there is a look of a great wrestler! Look at him. He just looks good, I mean. He carries himself, and I think he and Roman [Reigns] would be huge; Cody [Rhodes] would be huge. I mean, there are some really big matches." [24:01 - 24:15]

Who should Randy Orton face once he returns to WWE? Share your picks in the comments section below.

Please credit the To Be The Man podcast with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Poll : 0 votes