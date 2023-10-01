22-year-old WWE star says 'goodbye' after heartbreaking moment

A popular female WWE star's recent post has left fans concerned about her future. The star in question is Ava, who appears to be heartbroken after what transpired at NXT No Mercy.

The 22-year-old made her on-screen debut for the global juggernaut in 2022 as a member of The Schism, a faction that also included Joe Gacy and The Dyad. However, after nearly a year together, it seems like the group is no longer together as Gacy admitted on NXT No Mercy that he had been wrong before stating that Schism is dead.

While Ava assured that she believes in him, Joe asked the fourth-generation star to leave and noted that he also has to find his purpose. Following the incident, Ava sent out a heartbreaking message on social media:

Expand Tweet

It's still unclear what's next for Joe Gacy and Ava following the group's disbandment. While the former could be set for a WWE main roster run, the fourth-generation star is still finding her feet and is likely to stay on the developmental to further hone her in-ring skill.

Meanwhile, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, aka The Dyad, were removed from the group last month, which was an angle as the duo left WWE following the expiration of their contracts.