22-year-old WWE star sends out a cheesy message on Thanksgiving

WWE Superstar Cora Jade recently sent out a heartfelt message on social media on Thanksgiving.

Jade made her main roster debut back on the October 17 episode of Monday Night RAW, where she chose The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley as Roxanne Perez's opponent. The following night, Jade went on to defeat Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match via Disqualification. The NXT Superstar then went on to face Perez in a Weapons Wild match but unfortunately lost the bout. Cora Jade defeated Fallon Henley in the first round of the tournament for the vacated NXT Women's Championship but lost to Lyra Valkyria in the semi-finals.

Taking to Instagram, Jade recently uploaded a few heartwarming photos of herself alongside her real-life boyfriend, Bron Breakker, and her puppy. Through the post, Jade mentioned how grateful she is for her job, her partner, and her pet.

"dream job, man, & puppy. thankful," Cora Jade shared.

Check out a screengrab of Cora Jade's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez shared her honest opinion on working with WWE Superstar Cora Jade

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently shared her honest opinion on working with Cora Jade in the near future.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez mentioned that she would love to have a match with Jade. She further stated that she believes the duo would be in the main event at WrestleMania someday.

Perez also asked the fans to keep watching NXT as they are the stars of tomorrow and would thus lead the industry in the upcoming years.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," Roxanne Perez said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Cora Jade in the near future.

What are your thoughts on a feud between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade? Sound off in the comments section below!