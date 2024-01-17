22-year-old WWE star sends a warning after getting a major championship opportunity 

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez sent a warning to the women's locker room after becoming the number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

A battle royal was held in the main event of the latest episode of the white and gold brand to determine who will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day 2024. Perez outlasted 19 other female superstars, including Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Arianna Grace, and Thea Hail, to win the bout.

After the match, Roxanne Perez was interviewed backstage, where she was asked what it meant to her to win the battle royal and get another opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship.

"What does it mean to me? I just stood in the ring with 19 other women and prevailed. It was me against the world tonight, but did I doubt myself? No. But I'm pretty sure every single person out there did, just like they have been for the past year. When I said that I'm the best da*n woman in this locker room, I wasn't lying. I'll say it once, I'll say it twice. I'll say it a third time. I'm The Prodigy and you can't break me," Roxanne Perez said.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said he sees something special in Roxanne Perez

Before arriving in WWE, Roxanne Perez was a part of Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion, where she trained to become a pro wrestler.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said he sees something special in Roxanne, as she has a lot of potential.

"I really see her as something special. We don’t just call her The Prodigy to be throwing around another phrase, another term, or anything like that. But no, I’m loving being able to [be] a part of her career, as well as to see her come back and pay it forward," Booker T said.

It will be interesting to see whether Roxanne will win the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career at Vengeance Day 2024.

