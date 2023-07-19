22-year-old WWE Superstar sends a one-word message to Chelsea Green after historic title win

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville. Green has now received a one-word message on Twitter from Cora Jade.

Following her historic win, Green is in preparation for her "world tour" as a champion. Her first stop was the premiere of American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.

In response to Green's tweet, Jade tweeted out a one-word message, labeling the 32-year-old as "Queen."

Sonya Deville sent a message after she and Chelsea Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Following Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green's historic title win on Monday Night RAW, Deville took to Twitter to post a video and send a message.

The video highlighted Deville receiving her new championship side plates. She also claimed that this was the beginning of the greatest title reign in WWE history. Deville said:

"Just doing what champions do over here getting my official name plate, put on my title. No big deal, I don't know where Chelsea went, I kind of lost her but just important champ things over here. By the way, this is day one of the greatest title of the history of the WWE."

On RAW, Deville and Green defeated the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Rodriguez was attacked backstage by Rhea Ripley beforehand.

For the majority of the championship match, Rodriguez's injured knee was targeted by Green and Deville, which eventually led them to victory. Rodriguez and Morgan won the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

