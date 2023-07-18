WATCH: Sonya Deville gets side plates on her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, sends a message

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Deville uploaded a video where she was seen receiving her official championship side plates to her newly won title.

Deville also sent a message claiming that this was simply the beginning of the greatest title reign in WWE history.

"Just doing what champions do over here getting my official name plate, put on my title. No big deal, I don't know where Chelsea went, I kind of lost her but just important champ things over here. By the way, this is day one of the greatest title of the history of the WWE." wrote Deville

Check out Deville receiving her championship side plates and her message:

Vince Russo spoke about Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Speaking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo provided his opinion on the same. He discussed WWE keeping the focus on Rodriguez's injury and how they developed a match around the same. Russo said:

"The psychology was good though, bro. They worked the leg, so I mean, whoever was laying out this match, they told a good story and the story was strong enough with Liv coming out at the end of the night. I thought it was fine for what it was."

Rodriguez and Morgan won the titles by dethroning Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler a few weeks ago. With Rodriguez also feuding with Rhea Ripley, rumors suggest she might challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.

