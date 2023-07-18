"It was fine for what it was" - Wrestling veteran reacts to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville winning the Women's Tag Team Championship (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville winning the Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW.

Green and Deville were up against Liv Morgan and an injured Raquel Rodriguez. The duo focused their attack on Raquel's injured leg with Sonya locking in a Boston Crab early on. Liv fought back hard and even kicked out of the Unprettier. However, Chelsea and Sonya hit a devastating Unprettier and Knee Strike combination to plant Morgan and get the win.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the storyline was good. He felt that they kept the focus around Raquel's injury and built a decent matchup around it. He also pointed out that Liv Morgan looked strong despite the loss.

"The psychology was good though, bro. They worked the leg, so I mean, whoever was laying out this match, they told a good story and the story was strong enough with Liv coming out at the end of the night. I thought it was fine for what it was." [From 33:57 - 34:11]

Vince Russo feels Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will defend their titles soon

During the same discussion, Russo stated that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could have their rematch against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville at SummerSlam.

He felt that Raquel would be fit in a few weeks and try to win back the titles again.

"I guess they'll get their rematch because she'll be healthy by then. I think they're gonna get this match out of the way first." [From 34:44 - 34:55]

The former WWE head writer was aware of a building angle between Rhea Ripley and Raquel but he explained that they should finish the rematch before starting off with a new storyline.

