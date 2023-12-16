22-year-old WWE Superstar sends a six-word message to CM Punk on social media after sharing photos with him

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently took to social media to send a message to CM Punk.

In recent weeks, Punk has been spotted with numerous NXT Superstars, including Nikkita Lyons, Kiana James, Lola Vice, and Cora Jade. He also appeared at the NXT Deadline 2023 Pay-Per-View.

Taking to Instagram, Roxanne posted a photo with CM Punk and her arch-rival, Cora Jade. Roxanne and Jade are former tag team partners and even won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

"just another day in the office," Roxanne Perez shared.

At NXT Deadline 2023, Roxanne Perez lost a Steel Cage Match to Kiana James. Cora Jade also made her highly-awaited return at the same show.

Teddy Long believes that CM Punk should win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

CM Punk recently announced his entry into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that Punk should be the one to win the Rumble next year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the former SmackDown General Manager said:

"It's like I said, the top spot is about money. That's the top spot, is who's gonna put people in the seats here. I gotta agree with Bill [Apter], I think it would be CM Punk, you know, lot of people may be expecting that. So if you are gonna do that, you know, if it was me, you know, maybe if CM Punk was the one, I'd not have him go over, come over the top clean. There would have to be some way, that somebody maybe helped him or something. It has to be some kind of screw somewhere right there, where that does happen but it wasn't supposed to happen."

Punk was recently involved in a confrontation with Seth Rollins, and a match between the two men could take place in 2024. However, the Best in the World's first match since returning to WWE will be against Dominik Mysterio at an upcoming live event.

