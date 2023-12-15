Only one WWE Superstar should be the logical choice to win the Royal Rumble, according to Hall of Famer Teddy Long (Exclusive)

The WWE Royal Rumble match is one of the biggest opportunities to push a superstar into the active scene. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, there is only one obvious choice to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the time being.

The choice in question is CM Punk. Ever since his return to the Stamford-based promotion, Punk has proved to be a massive hit. His promo segments have all received claims from fans and veterans alike, and his current feud with Seth Rollins is shaping up to be a classic.

Given the announcement of his participation in the 2024 Royal Rumble, many people are wondering about his chances of winning the match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long said:

"It's like I said, the top spot is about money. That's the top spot, is who's gonna put people in the seats here. I gotta agree with Bill [Apter], I think it would be CM Punk, you know, lot of people may be expecting that. So if you are gonna do that, you know, if it was me, you know, maybe if CM Punk was the one, I'd not have him go over, come over the top clean. There would have to be some way, that somebody maybe helped him or something. It has to be some kind of screw somewhere right there, where that does happen but it wasn't supposed to happen." [6:55 - 7:31]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

Another WWE Superstar is vying for a place in the title scene alongside CM Punk

While Seth Rollins and CM Punk are seemingly on the road to facing off against each other someday, another WWE Superstar has put himself in the title picture with a single tweet.

A fan recently appealed to Triple H to introduce a new belt for super heavyweights, indicating Bronson Reed as a potential champion. The superstar took notice of it but turned down the appeal, stating he had his eyes set on the World Heavyweight Championship.

You can check out Bronson Reed's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Does this mean Bronson Reed will have a role to play in the storyline between Seth Rollins and CM Punk as well? WWE fans will have to stay tuned to see.

Do you think CM Punk will eventually dethrone Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!

