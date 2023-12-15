Seth Rollins needs eyes on the back of his head now, as another WWE star has shown interest in the World Heavyweight Championship after CM Punk, even turning down a fan's appeal to Triple H to do so.

A fan reached out to Bronson Reed and said that WWE needed a new title for super heavyweights and appealed to Triple H to make it happen.

The star, however, appears to have other intentions. He turned down the fan's appeal for a new title to be introduced to WWE and instead indicated that he had his eyes on an already existing championship.

He then posted a picture of Seth Rollins' title, which CM Punk also clearly has his eyes on.

"No ... I got my eyes elsewhere," Reed wrote in the caption.

Punk recently inserted himself into the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, where he promised to win the match and then indicated that he wanted to challenge Rollins for the title after that at WrestleMania.

There's still a long way to go and 29 other men to beat before he can do that, but it would give CM Punk the WrestleMania main event that he has been waiting so long for, possibly also kickstarting the feud with Seth Rollins that might define his run in WWE.

