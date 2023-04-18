22-year-veteran teases returning to RAW to "bring some order" after chaotic brawl involving The Bloodline

WWE RAW ended this week as The Bloodline was involved in a brawl with two factions and another alliance. There was no better way to describe the ending other than chaos, and because of the mayhem that ensued, 22-year veteran Shelton Benjamin teased returning to restore some order.

Shelton Benjamin was seen earlier this year backstage alongside MVP and Cedric Alexander as there was a repeated tease to reunite The Hurt Business.

"I wonder who could bring some order to all this mayhem," he wrote.

You can see his tweet below - sent three minutes after RAW went off the air.

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 I wonder who could bring some order to all this mayhem I wonder who could bring some order to all this mayhem

Unfortunately for Shelton Benjamin, there is no way he will be involved in The Bloodline unless The Hurt Business reunites against them. It would be interesting to see the stable reforming, perhaps even with Omos as an addition, to take on The Bloodline.

With that said, it doesn't look like it's happening anytime soon. The main event of RAW saw The Judgment Day lose to the trio of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle. After the match, a brawl began, involving Rey Mysterio and LWO, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, The Judgment Day, and the trio of Owens, Zayn, and Riddle.

It will be interesting to see how the faction wars play out heading into Backlash in Puerto Rico in a few weeks!

What was your reaction to the ending of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

