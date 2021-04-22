CM Punk and John Cena might return, according to a WWE veteran

Jimmy Korderas has said both John Cena and CM Punk might be willing to return to WWE if they are used to help elevate younger talent.

In the latest edition of his 'Reffin Rant' series on Twitter, the former WWE Referee talked about current wrestling stars calling out stars of the past on social media. Korderas used Karrion Kross' recent exchange with John Cena, as well as Will Ospreay's attempts to lure CM Punk back to the ring, as examples.

The veteran said he could see both Punk and Cena returning to WWE "under the right circumstances" to help out younger talent who are seeking notoriety.

However, Korderas also said these tactics feel a little "desperate" on the part of the young stars who are issuing the challenges.

"It seems to be an ongoing thing where current wrestlers, people who are doing it right now, guys and gals, are calling out former superstars, big superstars, on social media, trying to entice them back or trying to get the rub on social media. I don’t know what it is. Karrion Kross, of course, calling out John Cena. And, of course, Will Ospreay calling out CM Punk," said Korderas.

Korderas continued:

"This is interesting to me because both CM Punk, under the right circumstances, and John Cena, again under the right circumstances, I can see coming back and helping young talent out and elevating them. At the same time, it almost feels like it’s a desperate move from these young fellas to try and get a name for themselves and establish themselves on social media and generate some interest. Whether it works or not, I guess remains to be seen!"

Jimmy Korderas served as a WWE Referee from 1987 until his release in 2009.

In today's #ReffinRant current talents calling out currently 'inactive' megastars on Twitter. Good move for them or does it feel like cheap heat? 🤔 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/iLv0xms21p — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) April 21, 2021

John Cena and CM Punk shared a five-star encounter

They done put the 2011 CM Punk vs John Cena Money In The Bank match on @peacockTV. The best match in WWE History.



That crowd in Chicago was Hostile as it gets & to quit with the title was even more Epic. pic.twitter.com/nbtNrrOOuk — Akeem Shinholster (@CoachShinWins9) April 15, 2021

At Money in the Bank 2011, CM Punk faced off against John Cena for the WWE title. The storyline dictated that if Punk won the match, he would leave WWE for good, taking the title with him.

In a classic back-and-forth affair, the straight-edge star emerged victorious in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Championship matches of all time.

The match was also notable for being the first WWE match since 1997 to have been awarded a five-star rating by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.