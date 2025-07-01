"22 years??!" - Beloved ex-WWE legend sends emotional message

A former WWE star achieved a huge milestone several years ago. She has now sent an emotional message regarding it.

Ad

Gail Kim is one of the most acclaimed female performers in the history of professional wrestling. Before making a huge name for herself in TNA Wrestling, she first gained traction in World Wrestling Entertainment. She made her televised debut for the sports entertainment juggernaut on June 30, 2003, in a battle royal for the Women's Title against Ivory, Jacqueline, Jazz, Molly Holly, Trish Stratus, and Victoria. Gail ultimately won the match and the title. This ended up being the only title she won in the company.

Ad

Trending

A fan recently pointed out on social media that it has been 22 years since she made her World Wrestling Entertainment debut and won the Women's Title. Gail Kim responded, expressing her love for the business.

"22 years??! Wow grateful to be in the business I love so much for so long. Very blessed ❤️"

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dutch Mantell believes former WWE star Gail Kim will work for Tony Khan after being fired from TNA Wrestling

After leaving WWE, Gail Kim went to work for TNA Wrestling for several years. During her time with the promotion, she accomplished a lot and was even inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2016. Since 2018, she has been working backstage as a producer. However, she was suddenly fired from TNA, thereby ending her 14-year tenure with the company.

Ad

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager predicted that Gail would work for Tony Khan after being fired.

"Well, she'll probably go to work for Tony Khan, and they got Ring of Honor," he said. [56:35 - 56:42]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Gail Kim after he release from TNA Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action