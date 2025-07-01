"22 years??!" - Beloved ex-WWE legend sends emotional message

A former WWE star achieved a huge milestone several years ago. She has now sent an emotional message regarding it.
Gail Kim is one of the most acclaimed female performers in the history of professional wrestling. Before making a huge name for herself in TNA Wrestling, she first gained traction in World Wrestling Entertainment. She made her televised debut for the sports entertainment juggernaut on June 30, 2003, in a battle royal for the Women's Title against Ivory, Jacqueline, Jazz, Molly Holly, Trish Stratus, and Victoria. Gail ultimately won the match and the title. This ended up being the only title she won in the company.
A fan recently pointed out on social media that it has been 22 years since she made her World Wrestling Entertainment debut and won the Women's Title. Gail Kim responded, expressing her love for the business.
"22 years??! Wow grateful to be in the business I love so much for so long. Very blessed ❤️"
Dutch Mantell believes former WWE star Gail Kim will work for Tony Khan after being fired from TNA Wrestling
After leaving WWE, Gail Kim went to work for TNA Wrestling for several years. During her time with the promotion, she accomplished a lot and was even inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2016. Since 2018, she has been working backstage as a producer. However, she was suddenly fired from TNA, thereby ending her 14-year tenure with the company.
Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager predicted that Gail would work for Tony Khan after being fired.
"Well, she'll probably go to work for Tony Khan, and they got Ring of Honor," he said. [56:35 - 56:42]
It will be interesting to see what's next for Gail Kim after he release from TNA Wrestling.
