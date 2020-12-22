23 names confirmed for WWE RAW Legends Night

As previously reported, the first episode of WWE RAW in 2021 will be a special "Legends Night" edition. The commercial for the same aired during tonight's episode of WWE RAW, and several big names were revealed as guests for the upcoming show. The lineup includes legends such as Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, and Beth Phoenix.

WWE has now announced more than 20 legends for the Legends Night special. Here are all the names that have been advertised so far, in alphabetical order (Courtesy: WrestlingInc):

Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael "PS" Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, and Torrie Wilson.

What to expect from WWE RAW Legends Night?

Names like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Kurt Angle wowed the WWE Universe for years on end back in the day. On the January 4 edition of WWE RAW, fans would get to witness these three legends and several others once again, in what is sure to be an interesting episode of RAW.

Special editions like these are the perfect stages for dream encounters between WWE's legends and Superstars from the current crop. The last time WWE held a show such as this was back in 2019, when WWE presented RAW Reunion, which ended with Stone Cold Steve Austin delivering a heartfelt speech, where he thanked fellow Superstars and the fans for their love and support.

What do you want to see happen on the Legends Night episode of RAW? Sound off!