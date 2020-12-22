WWE announces "Legends Night" for RAW in two weeks

WWE is kicking off the new year with a little bit of nostalgia. Earlier tonight on RAW, the company announced that the Monday, January 4 episode will host "Legends Night" on the USA Network.

The commercial that aired during the show, as of this writing, is yet to have been uploaded onto social media. The special edition of RAW will feature names such as "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, Torrie Wilson, and more.

WWE has had legends specials on RAW in the past, and it's no surprise that they are choosing to bring back this concept right now to kick-off 2021.

Is WWE RAW "Legends Night" the companies answer for the recent rating slump?

With ratings for WWE RAW hitting record lows as of late, the WWE Universe is already speculating that this special was a reactionary move by the company to get a bump in the ratings to make the USA Network happy.

These specials have been successful in the past, so it's not a surprise to see WWE attempting to go this route heading into the Royal Rumble.

Other names are seen in the commercial include...

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair

Sgt. Slaughter

Alicia Fox

Carlito

Mickie James

Tatanka

IRS

Michael "PS" Hayes

It's probably a certainty that these aren't all of the names scheduled to be at "Legends Night" on January 4, but additional names are yet to be announced. Surely, WWE will be making more announcements in the next two weeks to hype up this special edition of Monday Night RAW.

Which legends do YOU want to see return to #WWERaw in two weeks?



Hint: The right answer is always Hillbilly Jim. https://t.co/85UtseW1qD — USA Network (@USA_Network) December 22, 2020

Are you excited about the upcoming special edition of WWE RAW? Who do you hope to see on the show that hasn't been announced? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.