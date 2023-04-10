23-year-old international sensation calls Logan Paul out for a potential WWE match

Logan Paul has gained quite a reputation when it comes to his WWE performances, and it now looks like he may have caught the attention of boxing sensation Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury made headlines when he faced off against Logan’s brother Jake Paul in a boxing match on February 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The 23-year-old handed Jake his first loss, defeating him via split decision.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has been making waves in the company with his performances inside the squared circle. He failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year. At WrestleMania 39, The Maverick also picked up a loss at the hands of Seth Rollins, but the wrestling fraternity has been singing his praises thanks to an impeccable performance.

During an interview with Soccer A.M., Fury spoke about the possibility of facing Logan Paul in WWE. The boxer said that he is all up for facing off against Jake's older brother inside the squared circle.

"100 percent. All they need to do is ring the phone and I'll be there the next day," Tommy said. [H/T SEScoops]

Teddy Long believes Logan Paul will be the next big star in WWE

Teddy Long served as General Manager of SmackDown for several years during his time with the company. He has a keen eye for talent and believes that The Maverick is headed for greatness.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis, the former Hall of Famer picked Logan Paul as the "next big star" for the company.

"I guarantee you I don't know whether you know he has. Well, I think now he has to make a decision whether he wants to become a full-time wrestler or he wants to continue to stay in the reps field, you know, in the entertainment side, but I think if he decides that he wants to do this full-time, I think Logan Paul will be your next big star," Teddy Long said.

Logan has already proven that he is among the best in-ring workers in the company. Along with that, he can generate natural heat from fans and comes across as a top heel. He has the potential to become a big name in the company if he continues to compete for a few more years.

Do you want to see The Maverick compete in more matches in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

