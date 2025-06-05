23-year-old WWE star says she finally met The Rock; was surprised by what he told her

A 23-year-old WWE RAW Star is a huge fan of The Rock. Roxanne Perez said she finally met him when he showed up on NXT four months ago.

It's no secret that The Final Boss is one of The Prodigy's favorite wrestlers of all time. Before she signed with the wrestling juggernaut, her ring name was Rok-C, which was inspired by none other than The People's Champion.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roxanne Perez was asked whether she had finally met The Rock. She said she did meet him when he appeared on NXT New Year's Evil a few months ago, and that he complimented her match, which took her by surprise.

"Yeah, I did actually meet him. So, he did a show with NXT a few months ago. Obviously, he's very busy, but I did see him in passing, and I said hello, and he said hello. It was after my match, and he was like, 'I watched your match. That was really good.' And I was like, 'Oh wow.' Like, I don't think he would just throw around compliments like that, so I was like, 'Oh wow, I didn't know you watched it. Thank you so much.' And he kept walking. But yeah, I mean, The Rock even sees that I'm goated, so I mean, I think it's pretty accurate," said Perez. (10:09-10:44)

Mick Foley reflects on his match against The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back on his infamous match against The Rock at the 1999 Royal Rumble event, where he was hit by a steel chair 11 times.

On the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, the Hardcore Legend stated that rewatching the match wasn't very fun.

"That wasn't a fun watch. I actually did a watchalong with some fans to celebrate whatever anniversary we just passed on that. It was actually a fun match up until the chairs. There was a lot of good dialogue on the microphone. The Rock, of course, with the humor. It was really going well, and then that ending was a little much, you know, a little too much, yeah."

The Great One hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. It's unknown when or if he will be back.

