"That was definitely overkill" – Mick Foley glad WWE banned dangerous move

Mick Foley competed in several hard-hitting matches during his wrestling career. In a new interview, the 2013 Hall of Famer addressed WWE's decision to ban steel chair shots to the head.
At the 1999 Royal Rumble event, Foley received 11 unprotected chair shots in a match against The Rock. Later that year, the Beyond the Mat documentary showed how the gruesome bout affected the Hardcore Legend's family at ringside.
On the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Foley acknowledged that the level of violence during his encounter with The Rock was unnecessary. He also applauded WWE for telling wrestlers they can no longer hit opponents over the head with chairs.
"I'm glad chair shots to the head are gone," Foley said. "I mean, you see them once in a great while, and hopefully there's no one doing this on the independents. You'll never see a match like the one I had with The Rock, with the 11 [chair] shots. That was definitely overkill." [55:06 – 55:23]
WWE banned chair shots to the head in 2010 due to concussion fears. A year later, Triple H and The Undertaker received fines for violating the policy at WrestleMania 27.
Mick Foley reflects on his match against The Rock
The WWE Championship "I Quit" match ended with The Rock securing the win after the steel chair attack on his handcuffed opponent. In a controversial finish, fans were led to believe that Mick Foley's Mankind character said the words "I quit." However, it later emerged that the audio was taken from a pre-recorded interview.
Foley enjoyed most of the match, but he believes the steel chair spots should not have happened:
"That wasn't a fun watch. I actually did a watchalong with some fans to celebrate whatever anniversary we just passed on that. It was actually a fun match up until the chairs. There was a lot of good dialogue on the microphone. The Rock, of course, with the humor. It was really going well, and then that ending was a little much, you know, a little too much, yeah." [55:25 – 55:52]
Foley added that his daughter, Noelle, still speculates whether the 1999 Royal Rumble incident "traumatized" her as a child.
