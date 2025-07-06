23-year-old WWE star "the real deal"; Huge catalyst for Liv Morgan face turn, analyst reveals

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is currently out of action due to a real-life injury. Wrestling analyst Peter Rosenberg believes a popular 23-year-old star could be the reason for Morgan's potential babyface turn. It is none other than The Judgment Day's newest member, Roxanne Perez.

Amid Liv Morgan's absence from WWE TV, Roxanne Perez has become Raquel Rodriguez's teammate and has been recognized as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, thanks to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Perez has also been seen flirting with Dominik Mysterio, the on-screen boyfriend of Morgan, on several occasions.

During a recent edition of the Cheap Heat podcast, Peter Rosenberg praised Roxanne Perez's work in the Stamford-based promotion, saying that he believed she was "the real deal."

Rosenberg added that he thinks Perez would ultimately replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day and start a romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio. This could force Morgan to go on a babyface run upon her eventual return to WWE TV.

"Just like I believe so much in Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne is just, she's already there. I mean, she's just the real deal. Her and Dom make so much sense together. We know now where this is going. She will have fully replaced Liv Morgan as not only Raquel's tag partner but also Dom's girlfriend. It forces Liv to become a babyface, which everyone will be ready for... It'll be the babyface run of a lifetime for her because instead of her just being like, her only character is like that, she's an underdog, now she has a real story to build on here," he said. [30:57 - 31:36]

Check out the podcast below:

Vince Russo believes WWE should get a reaction from Liv Morgan after Roxanne Perez replaced her in The Judgment Day

After Liv Morgan was replaced by Roxanne Perez as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez, former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about it on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Russo said that he thought the Triple H-led creative team should get a reaction from Morgan after the title was taken off her, but believed the company would not do that.

"Again, I am asking a very simple question. Yeah, the writing was on the wall. My granddaughter just turned three, and she could have told you where this was going. But now, would it not be logical to go to Liv’s location next week and get her response to that? Doesn’t that make all the sense in the world? You really think they would do that? No!" he said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Roxanne Perez's future in The Judgment Day.

