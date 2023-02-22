23-year-old WWE Superstar will not be returning to television anytime soon

WWE is a land of opportunities for those who aspire to become superstars and have a passion for professional wrestling. However, it comes with several injuries along the way.

Last night, Nikkita Lyons provided an update on her recent ACL and revealed that she would not be returning to television anytime soon.

The Stamford-based company introduced several new stars last year through their rebooted developmental brand. One of which was Nikkita Lyons, who had started to make her mark on the brand while feuding with Lash Legend. Last month, she was attacked in the parking lot.

Last night, she appeared on the show and revealed that the ACL tear would take nearly 11-12 months to recover. However, she hopes to recover sooner and get back on the road.

Lyons was also interrupted by Tiffany Straton, who recently made her return.

It will be interesting to see when Lyons makes her return to the company, as an ACL injury usually takes 6-9 months. After last night, it was confirmed that Lyons won't be returning to television anytime soon due to her injury.

Nikkita Lyons was last seen in a feud with Zoey Stark on WWE NXT

Last year, Zoey Stark returned to the developmental brand after being out of action for over seven months due to a torn MCL. Upon her return, she won a 20-Woman Battle Royale to become the new number-one contender for the NXT Women's title.

However, she failed to beat Mandy Rose and win the NXT Women's Championship. After losing the match, she began teaming up with Nikkita Lyons and formed a tag team.

The two began feuding with Kayden Karter and Katana Chance for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the two were not able to get on the same page, which led to Stark turning on Nikkita Lyons.

The two superstars feuded on the WWE's developmental brand for a while, and Starks scored a singles victory over Lyons before the latter tore her ACL and was written on television.

Do you want to see Nikkita Lyons win the NXT Women's Championship after her return? Sound off in the comment section below.

