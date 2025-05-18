23-year-old WWE Superstar will have a WrestleMania moment next year, predicts Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has made a massive prediction about a young star. The veteran believes the name in question will have her WrestleMania moment next year.
Two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez created history on the May 12 edition of Monday Night RAW. She became the youngest woman to main event the red brand, as she teamed up with Giulia to take on Rhea Ripley and Women's World Champion IYO SKY. Unfortunately, The Prodigy and The Beautiful Madness could not secure the win.
On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicted that Roxanne Perez would do great on her own and be a top star. The veteran further noted that Perez would have her WrestleMania moment next year.
"Roxanne is a solo act… she don’t need no coattail riders or anything like that. She’s going straight to the top,” he stated. “I’m talking about next year, Roxanne Perez. I predict next year, Roxanne Perez is going to have her WrestleMania moment that you’re going to never forget. Trust me on that." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]
Ex-WWE writer asks an intriguing question about Roxanne Perez and Giulia
On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his take on Roxanne Perez and Giulia based on their recent appearances on Monday Night RAW.
The former WWE head writer pointed out that the two women have shown up on RAW on a couple of occasions and cut promos. However, Russo insinuated that he had no idea about their characters.
"We got Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and Julia [Giulia] cutting a promo. We're seeing these girls now for maybe the second or third time. They're cutting a promo [but] what's Julia's character and what's Rosie Perez's character? What is it? Tell me," Russo said. [From 13:26 onwards]
While Nick Aldis announced Giulia as the newest member of the WWE SmackDown roster this Friday, Roxanne Perez will likely join the red brand and officially move to the main roster after a dominant run on NXT.