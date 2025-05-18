23-year-old WWE Superstar will have a WrestleMania moment next year, predicts Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has made a massive prediction about a young star. The veteran believes the name in question will have her WrestleMania moment next year.

Ad

Two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez created history on the May 12 edition of Monday Night RAW. She became the youngest woman to main event the red brand, as she teamed up with Giulia to take on Rhea Ripley and Women's World Champion IYO SKY. Unfortunately, The Prodigy and The Beautiful Madness could not secure the win.

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicted that Roxanne Perez would do great on her own and be a top star. The veteran further noted that Perez would have her WrestleMania moment next year.

Ad

Trending

"Roxanne is a solo act… she don’t need no coattail riders or anything like that. She’s going straight to the top,” he stated. “I’m talking about next year, Roxanne Perez. I predict next year, Roxanne Perez is going to have her WrestleMania moment that you’re going to never forget. Trust me on that." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Ad

Ex-WWE writer asks an intriguing question about Roxanne Perez and Giulia

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his take on Roxanne Perez and Giulia based on their recent appearances on Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE head writer pointed out that the two women have shown up on RAW on a couple of occasions and cut promos. However, Russo insinuated that he had no idea about their characters.

Ad

"We got Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and Julia [Giulia] cutting a promo. We're seeing these girls now for maybe the second or third time. They're cutting a promo [but] what's Julia's character and what's Rosie Perez's character? What is it? Tell me," Russo said. [From 13:26 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

While Nick Aldis announced Giulia as the newest member of the WWE SmackDown roster this Friday, Roxanne Perez will likely join the red brand and officially move to the main roster after a dominant run on NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More