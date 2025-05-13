Vince Russo asks WWE an important question about two female stars following RAW

Ever since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Giulia and Roxanne Perez have been at odds with the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley. Perez and Giulia, both former NXT champions on their own accord, have been making waves on the red brand and earned themselves a main event spot on the latest episode.

While the main event was praised by former WWE head writer Vince Russo, he did question the characters the two upstarts were portraying. Perez and Giulia have seemingly been called up to the main roster, but the company has yet to make an official announcement.

Speaking to his co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was baffled by how The Prodigy and The Beautiful Madness' characters had not been defined yet. This was a sentiment that was shared by Featherstone as he seemed equally puzzled.

"We got Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and Julia [Giulia] cutting a promo. We're seeing these girls now for maybe the second or third time. They're cutting a promo [but] what's Julia's character and what's Rosie Perez's character? What is it? Tell me," Russo said. [From 13:26 onwards]

Besides the gimmicks of the former NXT champions, Russo was annoyed by the fact that up-and-coming stars on RAW had no idea about their characters. After being asked by Featherstone about Roxanne Perez's The Prodigy moniker, Russo questioned why the company had not explained the reason behind it.

"Oh, this is another Empress of Tomorrow. Why is she The Prodigy? She looks like every other female wrestler on the show. A Prodigy is when you have a three-year-old playing Beethoven. She looks like every female wrestler on the show,'' Russo added. [From 14:50 onwards]

While their characters might not be defined yet, they did put on a great main event on RAW. However, Perez and Giulia lost their match after Ripley took The Beautiful Madness down with a Riptide. It remains to be seen how long this alliance lasts.

