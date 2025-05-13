WWE RAW Results: CM Punk forms new tag team; Jey Uso attacked; Becky Lynch loses her mind (5/12/25)

WWE RAW after Backlash kicked off with CM Punk making his entrance to the ring. Punk said that now that WrestleMania was over, he was angry at a lot of people, especially himself. This wasn't the first time Paul Heyman had stabbed him in the back, and he should have seen it coming.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He called Seth Rollins "CM Punk from Temu" and said that he couldn't wait to get his hands on Heyman. Paul showed up, and Punk asked him to explain himself before Rollins showed up as well. Rollins said that Punk was trying to gaslight everyone about Paul betraying him, while Punk himself made Heyman's life hell leading up to WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rollins added that Punk loves to play the martyr before Bron Breakker got in the ring. Punk tried to get the first hit, but Bron sent him into the corner before laying down some strikes.

Sami Zayn came out to make the save but was taken down as well before Jey Uso showed up and helped Punk and Zayn chase the heels off with steel chairs before RAW moved on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE RAW Results (May 12, 2025):

Penta def. Chad Gable

Creed Brothers def. War Raiders

AJ Styles def. Finn Balor

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley def. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

WWE RAW Results: Chad Gable vs. Penta

Gable was in control early on and got some big kicks and a headbutt. Gable taunted Penta but yelling out 'Lucha Libre s*cks'. Penta came back with a superkick and a dropkick before getting a codebreaker.

Ad

Penta was dominating and tried to get an electric chair-esque move, but botched it. Chad Gable came back with a moonsault and went for the ankle lock before Penta got the superkick. After some back and forth, Penta got the Mexican Destroyer for the win.

Result: Penta def. Chad Gable on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Dominik Mysterio was backstage and on the phone with Liv Morgan when he discovered that time zones exist. He then went to tell Balor about how he was less than helpful at Backlash. Balor shrugged it off with "all's well that ends well" before RAW moved on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn were backstage, and Punk said that it was difficult for him to trust anyone right now. Zayn reminded him that it was the same during WarGames, and that worked out pretty well. Sami added that they can get a win against Rollins and Breakker, too, and Punk agreed.

WWE RAW Results: Creed Brothers vs. War Raiders

The New Day were on commentary, and the match started with Brutus being isolated in the ring. Erik went for a dive but took a forearm and a vertical suplex on the outside as the match went on.

Ad

Ivar got the Banzai Drop before Brutus came in with a superplex and a moonsault. We got a big sequence of moves with both teams taking each other out before The New Day interfered. The Creeds used the distraction to get the Butus Ball Device and pick up the win.

Result: Creed Brothers def. War Raiders on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B-

Breakker, Heyman, and Rollins were backstage, and Seth told Bron that Punk and Zayn think they have the upper hand on him, but even if they feel like they can defeat him, they have no idea what Breakker is capable of. Seth whispered secret orders to Breakker before RAW moved on.

Jey Uso was out next and said that Logan Paul was ducking him, but he would get revenge at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther showed up and said that this was their first meeting after the match, and added that Jey wasn't a 'natural champion'.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther still hoped that Jey would win against Paul since he would face the winner for the title. He wanted Jey to win so he could prove he was better than the current champ. Uso said that he runs this place now and that they were going to get a WrestleMania rematch before RAW moved on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ludwig Kaiser was being interviewed backstage before we heard a brawl and saw Bron Breakker standing over a downed Jey Uso. Officials came in, as did Sami and Punk, to help the Heavyweight Champ before RAW moved on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Styles got some big moves early on, and Finn Balor managed to lock in an armbar off a counter before AJ turned it into a pin attempt. Balor took a big front slam before AJ locked in the Calf Crusher. Balor broke the hold using the ropes before missing the Coup de Grâce.

AJ got the Styles Clash before Carlito and JD McDonagh ran interference and got taken down by Styles. Balor countered the Phenomenal Forearm off the distraction and almost got the win off 1916. Penta showed up at the ringside and took Carlito down with the Mexican Destroyer before AJ got the Phenomenal Forearm in the ring for the win.

Ad

Result: AJ Styles def. Finn Balor

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Chad Gable was out with American Made and thanked the Creed Brothers before saying that El Grande Americano was his favorite wrestler of all time.

Becky Lynch was out next and said that in her mind, it was Lyra who lost at Backlash since she had to go to the hospital afterward, while Becky was enjoying herself.

Becky talked about how he fans made it difficult for her to be in WWE since they project their expectations onto her. She was sick of the fans judging her choices and was taking things into her own hands by going against what the fans wanted. She will now be selfish, greedy, and cutthroat to get ahead in WWE.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rusev got a short video promo talking about how he was saving everyone by beating them up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Backstage, we saw Adam Pearce reject Tozawa's request for a match with Rusev since he wasn't clear. Sheamus showed up and asked to speak with Pearce as Tozawa and Alpha Academy left. Sheamus wanted a match with Grayson Waller, and Adam made it official.

WWE RAW Results: IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roxanne Perez was dominating early on against IYO, but Rhea Ripley tagged in and took Perez down as the match went on. Perez and Rhea headed outside, and Giulia helped her teammates with a double team move into the ringpost before IYO SKY followed up with a dive to the floor. Giulia took IYO out with a dropkick before the match headed back to the ring.

Ripley came in with a Razor's Edge on Roxanne for a near fall before IYO came back with a missile dropkick. Rhea was sent outside before Giulia took the double stomp from SKY, followed by Over the Moonsault, but Perez broke up the pin. Rhea and IYO were about to hit a combined move, but Giulia interfered and got a superplex on SKY.

Ad

Roxanne accidentally took Giulia down due to a miscommunication, and Rhea used the opportunity to hit the Riptide on Giulia for the win.

Result: IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley def. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

Grade: B+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jojo Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.



With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.



Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music. Know More