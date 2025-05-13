Vince Russo says WWE RAW was "awful" & there was only one positive (Exclusive)

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW is in the history books as a power-packed show ended with a blistering main event. The final match of the card saw the Women's World Champion IYO SKY team up with former titleholder Rhea Ripley against the duo of Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

The four former NXT champions ran circles around each other and put on a great match to cap off the show. The match ultimately went in favor of the WrestleMania 41 opponents as Rhea Ripley hit the Riptide on Giulia after she was inadvertently taken out by her partner.

The match drew praise from former WWE head writer Vince Russo. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo appreciated the efforts the four women put in the main event. However, that was the only positive he took from the program.

"Just an awful show, man. The only positive thing I have to say is, I know those four women at the end worked their butts off. They really did. When you put women in a main event, they really feel like they have something to prove, and they work very hard. So, yes, those women worked very, very hard in that main event. There's nothing else positive to say about anything on this show. Nothing. Zero," Russo said. [From 2:02 onwards]

Russo heavily criticized the latest episode of RAW, except for the main event, and his co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, agreed with the criticism. The duo was disappointed with the show, considering it came just three weeks after WrestleMania 41.

