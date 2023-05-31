23-year veteran was instrumental in Ronda Rousey joining WWE, according to former champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick recently spoke about how Ronda Rousey got in touch with him before kickstarting her pro wrestling career.

After a successful career in UFC, The Rowdy One turned her attention to pro wrestling and joined WWE. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 and has been one of the top stars of the women's division. During her tenure, she has won the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Royal Rumble Match.

This week on the UnSKripted podcast, Kendrick mentioned that Roderick Strong, who has been in the wrestling business for over two decades, shared his number with Rousey.

"I think both her [Rousey] and I were thinking the same thing, and I imagined it would be what the boss would think. Just lean into what she does. The whole thing came about because of Roderick Strong. She expressed interest, I live in LA, why don't you reach out to Spanky? I get a text from Roddy saying, 'Do you mind if I give Ronda Rousey your number?' Man like, please do."

The former Cruiserweight Champion mentioned that he was elated to get in touch with Rousey and enjoyed training her.

"Yes, please, I would love to train Ronda Rousey. Man, it was cooler than I could've hoped. She's really really nice, her husband is really, really nice, her kid is really, really nice. And so just lean into what you do. You're a tough lady. So just do that," Kendrick added. [14:26 - 15:20]

You can watch the full video here:

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the Women's Tag Team Championship

After Liv Morgan was injured during a match on a recent episode of SmackDown, she and Raquel Rodriguez had to relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The fate of the women's tag title was decided this week on RAW in a fatal four-way match. The four teams included Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, Damage CTRL's Bayley & IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips RONDA ROUSEY AND SHAYNA BASZLER ARE THE NEW WWE WOMEN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS RONDA ROUSEY AND SHAYNA BASZLER ARE THE NEW WWE WOMEN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS 🔥 https://t.co/bN8QE503Fu

Rousey picked up the win for her team with a vicious Armbar on Shotzi, thus winning the women's tag title for the first time in her career.

What did you think of Ronda and Shayna winning the Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes